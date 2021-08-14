NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,628 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in NIKE were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,122,000 after acquiring an additional 273,141 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after acquiring an additional 910,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,469,680,000 after purchasing an additional 105,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.69. 2,960,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,463,621. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The stock has a market cap of $271.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Pivotal Research upped their price target on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus upped their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

