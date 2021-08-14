Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $27.180-$27.180 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.24 billion-$15.24 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. lowered shares of Nintendo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Nintendo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nintendo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NTDOY traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $59.43. 451,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.60. Nintendo has a twelve month low of $56.72 and a twelve month high of $82.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.91.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 28.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

