Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Nkarta stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.64. The stock had a trading volume of 127,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,789. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.22. Nkarta has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $79.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19.

Get Nkarta alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKTX shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In other news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 6,500 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $206,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kanya Rajangam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $372,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,140 shares of company stock worth $906,530 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.