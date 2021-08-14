NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 67.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261,691 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of NMI worth $8,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NMIH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,523,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,686,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,500 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,640,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of NMI by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 926,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,899,000 after purchasing an additional 290,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 290,277 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $551,136.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NMIH. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. upped their price target on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $22.73 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.67.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

