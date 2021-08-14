Nord/LB Reiterates €192.00 Price Target for Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX)

Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AFX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €160.71 ($189.08).

ETR AFX opened at €186.70 ($219.65) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €170.67. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of €88.30 ($103.88) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($235.29). The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.70.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

