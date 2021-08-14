Nordson Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 4,501 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 12,065% compared to the typical volume of 37 call options.

NDSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

Nordson stock opened at $228.59 on Friday. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $229.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.86.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nordson will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,293 shares of company stock valued at $4,240,375. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,231,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,416,000 after purchasing an additional 57,947 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 11.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,811,000 after purchasing an additional 173,820 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 987,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 90.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,224,000 after purchasing an additional 459,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 25.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 842,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,423,000 after purchasing an additional 170,709 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

