Norman Axelrod Sells 24,044 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Director Norman Axelrod sold 24,044 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $2,898,023.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,074.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Norman Axelrod also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

On Thursday, July 22nd, Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $4,025,000.00.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $116.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.91. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.38 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.99.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 9.33%. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 6,112.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 785,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,985,000 after buying an additional 772,467 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 317.3% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,068,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 82.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,599,000 after buying an additional 480,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,413,000 after buying an additional 466,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $41,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FND shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.