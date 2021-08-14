Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Lowered to C$52.00 at CSFB

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price objective cut by CSFB from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Northland Power to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital upped their price target on Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Northland Power to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.95.

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$40.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$35.34 and a 1 year high of C$51.45. The stock has a market cap of C$9.04 billion and a PE ratio of 33.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.37.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$612.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$599.00 million. Research analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.749585 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 100.42%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

