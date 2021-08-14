Northland Securities Raises Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $62.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its price objective boosted by Northland Securities from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.75.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.51. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $40.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.