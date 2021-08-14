Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Searle & CO. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 6,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOC traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $363.11. 372,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,434. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.28.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.10.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

