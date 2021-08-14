Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:NWN traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $53.53. 100,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,024. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

