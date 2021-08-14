Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $99 million-$106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.03 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $94.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.45. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $104.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $97.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.38 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nova Measuring Instruments has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.14.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

