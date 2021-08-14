Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novan had a negative net margin of 708.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,050.18%.

NOVN stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.27. 1,226,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,552. Novan has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a market cap of $155.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -0.05.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOVN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Novan in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Novan in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novan stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Novan worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

