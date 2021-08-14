Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.56

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.5571 per share on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

Novo Nordisk A/S has increased its dividend by 13.7% over the last three years. Novo Nordisk A/S has a payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $102.76 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $103.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $241.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

