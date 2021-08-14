NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Short Interest Update

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NTT DATA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.82. NTT DATA has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $16.73.
About NTT DATA
NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.
