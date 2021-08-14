NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Short Interest Update

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NTT DATA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.82. NTT DATA has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $16.73.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. NTT DATA had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that NTT DATA will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

