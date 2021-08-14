Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.81 billion-$2.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.200 EPS.

Shares of NUS traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.76. The company had a trading volume of 271,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,553. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.60.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $352,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James D. Thomas sold 10,619 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $637,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,269 shares of company stock worth $2,440,645 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

