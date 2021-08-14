NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

Shares of NCNA opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.75. NuCana has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $7.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($19.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.86) by ($2.14). On average, equities research analysts expect that NuCana will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NuCana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NuCana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in NuCana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

