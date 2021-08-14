Nucleus Vision Price Up 35.2% Over Last 7 Days (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $21.45 million and $858,817.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded up 35.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00057871 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.73 or 0.00894240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00105930 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00044081 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

Nucleus Vision is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,206,198,610 coins. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

