Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth $82,384,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth $47,454,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuvation Bio by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,096,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,205 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth $29,041,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth $20,900,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUVB stock remained flat at $$9.97 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,184. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of -43.33. Nuvation Bio has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

