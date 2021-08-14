Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NUVB stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Nuvation Bio has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.51. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

