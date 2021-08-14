Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $642,000 Stock Position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Hamilton Beach Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of HBB opened at $17.60 on Friday. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $244.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 3.08%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.