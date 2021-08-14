Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $769,000 Position in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kindred Biosciences were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Kindred Biosciences by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kindred Biosciences by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIN stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. The firm has a market cap of $419.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.19% and a negative net margin of 529.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,756,607.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,600 shares of company stock worth $1,576,080 in the last ninety days. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Aegis restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.25 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

