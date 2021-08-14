Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,612 Shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextCure were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NextCure by 127.0% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 453,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 253,952 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in NextCure in the first quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in NextCure in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NextCure in the first quarter valued at about $3,203,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in NextCure in the first quarter valued at about $2,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NXTC shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.55.

NASDAQ NXTC opened at $7.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of -0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66. NextCure, Inc. has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $14.40.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that NextCure, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextCure

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

