Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,996 Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of PowerFleet worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 8.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 31.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 14.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 59.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

PowerFleet stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $247.82 million, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.81. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.43.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. Research analysts predict that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

