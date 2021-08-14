Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) Short Interest Down 78.3% in July

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the July 15th total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:JTA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.72. 38,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,595. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $12.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

