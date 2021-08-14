NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $250.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $187.50 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.84% from the stock’s previous close.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $168.75 to $177.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $143.75 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $213.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.63.

NVDA stock opened at $201.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $114.40 and a 12 month high of $208.75. The company has a market cap of $503.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at $58,289,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NVIDIA by 31.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 18.9% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 10.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

