Ocean Protocol Price Hits $0.72 (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 21.2% against the dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $442.62 million and $54.85 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00057483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00015367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.89 or 0.00877935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00106167 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00044032 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

OCEAN is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

