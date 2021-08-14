Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKTA stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.26 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. On average, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,400 shares of company stock valued at $34,074,440. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.91.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

