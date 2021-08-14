Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Old Republic International has raised its dividend payment by 10.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

ORI stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06. Old Republic International has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORI shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,782 shares of company stock worth $46,063. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Old Republic International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

