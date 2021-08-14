ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Holdings Lessened by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC decreased its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor accounts for about 5.6% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $13,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,232. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,032,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,518,611. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $46.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ON. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

