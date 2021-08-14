ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) PT Lowered to $40.00 at KeyCorp

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ONTF has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ON24 presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.29.

ON24 stock opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. ON24 has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.17.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. ON24’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $662,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter valued at $259,748,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter valued at $176,474,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth about $48,510,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth about $44,745,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth about $44,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

