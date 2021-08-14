ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 37,607 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 368,682 shares.The stock last traded at $21.01 and had previously closed at $22.31.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 17.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.49.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.06 million. ON24’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $662,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ON24 during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,997,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ON24 during the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ON24 by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ON24 by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ON24 by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,184,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 351,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

