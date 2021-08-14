OneLedger (OLT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $425,075.00

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. During the last seven days, OneLedger has traded up 23.2% against the dollar. One OneLedger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $5.45 million and $425,075.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00057539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.08 or 0.00881569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00102250 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00044122 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OLT is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,443,188 coins. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

Buying and Selling OneLedger

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

