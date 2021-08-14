Open Governance Token (OPEN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $129,004.00

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $129,004.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Open Governance Token has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00057478 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.74 or 0.00883268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00104080 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00044298 BTC.

About Open Governance Token

Open Governance Token is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

