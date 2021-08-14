OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 120.71% and a negative net margin of 838.33%.

Shares of OPGN opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $99.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34. OpGen has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $4.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

