Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the July 15th total of 43,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 139,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ OPNT opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.11 million, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.08. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.12.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.59. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.
OPNT has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.
About Opiant Pharmaceuticals
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.
