Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the July 15th total of 43,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 139,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ OPNT opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.11 million, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.08. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.12.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.59. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPNT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 23,935 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 20.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPNT has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

