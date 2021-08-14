Oppenheimer Comments on fuboTV Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of fuboTV in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.77) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.61). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for fuboTV’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.75) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. fuboTV’s revenue was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

FUBO stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.69. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in fuboTV by 9,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at $37,960,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

