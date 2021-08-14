Optas LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

Shares of AVGO traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $486.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,888. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $474.96.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

