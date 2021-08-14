Optas LLC Has $305,000 Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $823,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.8% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $3,222,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

TSM stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,563,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,539,801. The company has a market capitalization of $598.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $75.98 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

