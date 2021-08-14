Optas LLC Has $605,000 Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Optas LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 202.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 203.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 42,798 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 195.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 26,298 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 213.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.39.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $305.66. The stock had a trading volume of 901,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,047. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.17. The firm has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $307.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total value of $912,888.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,166 shares of company stock worth $52,846,382 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

