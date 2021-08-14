Optas LLC Has $739,000 Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Optas LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Grid by 219.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in National Grid by 85.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in National Grid by 52.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NGG traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.37. 171,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,137. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. National Grid plc has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $68.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.91.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.2812 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NGG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

National Grid Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.