Optas LLC Has $894,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Optas LLC boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,031 shares of company stock worth $16,563,181 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

Danaher stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $315.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,371,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,357. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.51 and a fifty-two week high of $315.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $225.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.73.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

