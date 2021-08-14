Optas LLC Invests $201,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded down $2.03 on Friday, hitting $221.13. 20,031,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,523,598. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.