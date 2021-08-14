Optas LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Optas LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.4% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,768.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,621. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,612.42. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,733.61, for a total value of $37,967,109.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,075,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,143,766,565.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 451,863 shares of company stock worth $284,497,177. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

