OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.60 Million

Brokerages expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to announce $15.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.57 million and the lowest is $14.45 million. OptimizeRx posted sales of $10.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year sales of $60.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.22 million to $62.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $81.53 million, with estimates ranging from $73.40 million to $93.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

NASDAQ OPRX traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.12. 90,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,805. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $68.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2,071.36 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $565,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,943.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,249 shares of company stock worth $5,616,530. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

