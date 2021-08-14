OptiNose, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for OptiNose in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.43.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OPTN has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $2.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.06.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 179.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,966,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,777,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after buying an additional 108,681 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 748.6% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,110,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 979,820 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in OptiNose by 89.9% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 826,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 391,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in OptiNose by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 771,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.