Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) CEO Sells $4,424,200.00 in Stock

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $4,424,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 648,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,042,803.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ORMP opened at $17.68 on Friday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $574.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.92.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 680.53% and a negative return on equity of 40.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORMP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,516.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after buying an additional 1,190,970 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,183.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 200,751 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 563.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 132,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

