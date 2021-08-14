Orchid 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $37.56 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $277.47 million and approximately $37.56 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000844 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

