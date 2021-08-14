Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,314,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

NASDAQ VC opened at $113.28 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $64.22 and a 52 week high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.06 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.88.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $647,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,732 shares of company stock worth $2,312,529. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

