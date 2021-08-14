Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 167 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAFM. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2,384.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,539,000 after buying an additional 163,503 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,374,000 after buying an additional 156,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,298,000 after buying an additional 124,846 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,804,000 after buying an additional 61,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2,198.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after buying an additional 47,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $196.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.18. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.73 and a 12 month high of $197.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

